Joe Jonas celebrates gratitude and hope with his newly announced solo album, ‘Music For People Who Believe In Love’

Joe Jonas has announced an upcoming solo album, ‘Music For People Who Believe In Love’.

Set for release on 18th October via Republic Records, it will be teased by lead single ‘Work It Out’, which drops this Friday, 19th July.

The news arrives alongside a statement from Joe, which reads:

“I am thrilled to share my new solo album with you – Music For People Who Believe In Love. This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope, and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me.

“When we take a moment to breathe, pause, and reflect on the positives, my hope is that we can find acceptance and ultimately peace in the present moment. It’s okay to cry and mourn a loss – it’s part of the process to take care of ourselves and eventually enables us to be there for the people we care about.

“This album speaks to the experiences of being a father, being a friend to oneself and others, and the happiness I’ve found in doing what I love for a living. I feel incredibly fortunate to travel the world and connect with people through my music, as well as having had the opportunity to work with some of the most talented musicians, songwriters, and producers on this project.

“A director I once worked with had a handwritten note above his camera during filming that asked, “What do you want them to feel?”. This question still resonates with me every time I step on stage or create new music. The ability to perform, connect deeply with an audience, and evoke positive emotions, or even healing, is a gift I cherish.

“This album is a reflection and celebration of life. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brought me creating it. Please enjoy!”