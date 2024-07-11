Joe Jonas has announced a new solo single, ‘Work It Out’

Joe Jonas is gearing up to release a new solo single.

‘Work It Out’ is due on Friday 19th July, with the Jonas Brothers member announcing the news via Instagram, sharing the single artwork and a message to his fans.

The track follows on from his work with DNCE, the pop band he formed in 2015, as well as Jonas Brothers’ 2023 record ‘The Album’.

In his Instagram post, he says: “I’m both excited and emotional as I’m gearing up to release new music. I’m humbled and grateful to collaborate with some of my favorite musicians and creators. I hope you find as much happiness & peace as I do when you listen to these songs.”

