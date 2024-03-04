Joe & The Shitboys are back with a new single, ‘MR. NOBODY’.

The track arrives ahead of the Faroe Islands band’s upcoming set at The Great Escape in Brighton this May, and follows on from their 2020 debut ‘The Reson For Hardcore Vibes’ and 2021 follow-up ‘The Reson For Hardcore Vibes (Again)’.

Frontman Joe says: “I wanted to write about a subject that’s already been done to death, which is giving the middle finger to those who don’t believe in you. In the Nordic countries, we have a thing called “the law of Jante” which are ten commandments that represent the dark side of egalitarianism. The commandments are all rooted in staying in your lane and not thinking you’re anything special. The smaller the society, the more powerful the law of Jante is.”

He adds, “Trying to breakout of this echo chamber of negativity was tough, as the doubts of the ignorant can be deafening, and I was always comparing myself to those who I perceived as more successful than me. What changed it for me, was the realization that everybody is a nobody in some circles. Everybody is the ugly duckling in some sense. None of us will be remembered in 10.000 years. So, you’re just a nobody, but so fucking what?”

