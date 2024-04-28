Joey Valence & Brae drop new single ‘THE BADDEST’ and unveil upcoming album ‘NO HANDS’

Joey Valence & Brae have released a new single, ‘THE BADDEST’, and have announced their upcoming second album titled ‘NO HANDS’.

‘THE BADDEST’, described by the duo as an “early 2000s style club banger”, marks a vibrant addition to their discography. Joey Valence & Brae expressed their enthusiasm for the track, stating, “Describing this song is quite hard, it is literally just chaos and energy filled to the brim. It is equally one of our favourite songs from the album and will surely make an insane live song for us. If you don’t feel like a bad bitch listening to this song, you’re doing something incredibly wrong.”

The new track is a precursor to ‘NO HANDS’, which is set to be released on June 7. This album follows their debut ‘PUNK TACTICS’, which was released last year.

You can check out ‘THE BADDEST’ below.