Joey Valence and Brae have shared a new single.

‘JOHN CENA’ follows on from the duo’s recent single ‘CAN’T STOP NOW’ and debut album ‘PUNK TACTICS’, which arrived back in September.

A tongue-in-cheek tribute to, yes, John Cena, the band describe him as “synonymous with confidence and excitement”, while the track itself “combines the best elements of old school breakbeats and modern rage beats.”

Check it out below.