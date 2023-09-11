Joey Valence and Brae have dropped a new video for ‘RN’

The duo's debut album is out now.

Joey Valence and Brae have shared a new video.

‘RN’ is a cut from the duo’s just-released debut album ‘PUNK TACTICS’, which arrived last week (Friday, 8th September).

The clip also arrives alongside news of a headline tour for early next year, which will see them take on a run of venues in the US.

Check out ‘RN’ below, and catch them live at the following:

SEPTEMBER
17 New Jersey || Sea Hear Now Festival

OCTOBER
12 Colorado || Red Rocks w/ LSDREAM

JANUARY
17 Atlanta || The Masquerade Purgatory
19 Washington || DC9
20 Philadelphia || First Unitarian Church
23 New York || Mercury Lounge
24 Boston || Middle East Upstairs
26 Montreal || Le Ministère
27 Toronto || Hard Luck Bar
29 Chicago || SubTerranean
30 Minneapolis || 7th St Entry

FEBRUARY
02 Denver || Cervantes’ Otherside
03 Salt Lake City || Kilby Court
05 Vancouver || Fortune Sound Club
06 Seattle || Barboza
08 San Francisco || Cafe Du Nord

