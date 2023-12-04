Joey Valence and Brae have dropped a new SpongeBob-sampling single, ‘CAN’T STOP NOW’

The duo's debut album came out earlier this year.

Joey Valence and Brae have shared a new single.

‘CAN’T STOP NOW’ follows on from the duo’s debut album ‘PUNK TACTICS’, which arrived back in September, and arrives ahead of their US tour.

“[It’s] a song about being confident and independent,” they explain. “We make a lot of jabs and references, it’s a very brag-heavy track but doesn’t take itself seriously: nobody’s ever too cool for school.

“We sample a song that was directly used in an old SpongeBob episode for a pretty deep-cut reference, having tried for ages to find use for it and finally come up with an idea. ‘CAN’T STOP NOW’ is the first song after the album and it continues the idea that we’re just getting started.”

Check it out below.

