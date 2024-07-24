Joey Valence & Brae have released an animated video for ‘PACKAPUNCH’, featuring Danny Brown

Joey Valence & Brae have unveiled a new animated video for their latest single ‘PACKAPUNCH’, featuring Danny Brown.

The video, directed by Valence and Joshua Vietze, was produced by Pure Imagination Studios, known for their work on major franchises such as LEGO and The Avengers. The duo have also released ‘THE BADDEST (BADDER)’, a collaboration with hyperpop artist Ayesha Erotica.

Joey Valence & Brae are currently embarking on a 41-date world tour in support of their latest album ‘NO HANDS’, with many venues selling out or upgrading due to demand. Their London show has been moved from Village Underground to Camden’s Electric Ballroom on 25th November.

The pair’s rise to prominence has been swift, amassing over 200 million streams and 1.3 million social media followers. Their collaboration with Danny Brown, ‘PACKAPUNCH’, was recorded in one take in Brown’s hotel room after a show.

Reflecting on their journey and new album, Joey Valence & Brae state: “NO HANDS is a reflection of what we’ve built over the past three years. It’s important for our fans to be like, these two kids built this on their own, and you can do the same exact thing. You don’t have to try and act cool: just be yourself and that’s cool as shit.”

The dates for Joey Valence & Brae’s world tour are as follows:

AUGUST

8th Winterthurer Musikfestwochen, Winterthur, Switzerland

10th Lakeville Festival, Biel/Bienne, Switzerland

11th Booch! Festival, Heerlen, Netherlands

13th Klub Proxima, Warsaw, Poland

15th Frequency Festival, Saint Pölten, Austria

16th Parkenfestivalen, Bodø, Norway

18th Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mézières, France

SEPTEMBER

9th Cambridge Room at House of Blues, Dallas, USA (sold out)

10th Antone’s, Austin, USA (sold out)

11th Bronze Peacock at House of Blues, Houston, USA (sold out)

13th Outset, Chicago, USA (sold out)

14th Grog Shop, Cleveland, USA (sold out)

15th Spirit Hall, Pittsburgh, USA (sold out)

17th The Atlantis, Washington DC, USA (sold out)

19th Brighton Music Hall, Boston, USA (sold out)

20th Racket, New York, USA (sold out)

21st Asbury Lanes, Asbury Park, NJ, USA (sold out)

23rd Club SAW, Ottawa, Canada (sold out)

24th The Axis Club, Toronto, Canada (sold out)

25th Rum Runners, London, ON, Canada

27th The Blind Pig, Ann Arbor, USA (sold out)

28th Louder Than Life Festival, Louisville, KY, USA

30th The Basement East, Nashville, USA

OCTOBER

1st Rose Music Hall, Columbia, USA (sold out)

4th Fox Theatre, Boulder, USA (sold out)

5th Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, USA

7th The Nile Theatre, Mesa, USA

8th Music Box, San Diego, USA

9th The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, USA

11th Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA, USA

NOVEMBER

7th Hus 7, Stockholm, Sweden

9th VEGA, Copenhagen, Denmark (sold out)

10th Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg, Germany (venue upgraded)

11th Lark, Berlin, Germany (sold out)

13th Biko, Milan, Italy

14th Komplex Klub, Zurich, Switzerland

15th Badaboum, Paris, France

17th Yuca, Cologne, Germany (venue upgraded)

18th Doornroosje, Nijmegen, Netherlands (sold out)

19th Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands (sold out)

21st Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

23rd Institute 2, Birmingham, UK (sold out)

24th Fleece, Bristol, UK (sold out)

25th Electric Ballroom, London, UK (venue upgraded)

27th Project Houser, Leeds, UK

28th SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow, UK (sold out)

29th Club Academy, Manchester, UK (sold out)

DECEMBER

1st Green Room, The Academy, Dublin, Ireland (venue upgraded)