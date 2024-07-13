John Summit unveils debut album ‘Comfort in Chaos’

John Summit has released his debut album ‘Comfort in Chaos’ via Darkroom/Experts Only. The 12-track project marks a significant milestone for the Chicago-based producer.

‘Comfort in Chaos’ pays homage to Summit’s Chicago house roots while exploring UK-influenced genres such as garage and drum & bass.

Summit’s recent achievements include a sold-out headline performance at Madison Square Garden and collaborations with renowned artists such as Kaskade and Sub Focus. He has also performed at major festivals including Coachella and EDC, further cementing his status in the dance music scene.

The album follows a string of successful singles, including ‘EAT THE BASS’ and collaborations with UK artist HAYLA on ‘Shiver’ and the RIAA gold-certified ‘Where You Are’. Summit’s rising profile has earned him recognition in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list and Rolling Stone’s Future 25.

Summit is currently embarking on a global tour in support of the album, with upcoming shows scheduled across Europe, North America, and Australia.

The dates in full read:

JULY

13 LIV Beach, Las Vegas, NV

19-21 Parookaville, Weeze, NRW

26 Ushuaïa, Ibiza, Balearic Islands

AUGUST

1 Cavo Paradiso Club, Mykonos, Greece

3 Newcastle Town Moor, Newcastle, UK

10 LIV Beach, Las Vegas, NV

16 Splash House, Palm Springs, CA

17 LIV Beach, Las Vegas, NV

18-22 Sonus Festival, Pag, Croatia

22-25 Creamfields, Daresbury, England

23-24 Zürich Open Air, Zürich, Switzerland

31 LIV Beach, Las Vegas, NV

SEPTEMBER

7 Parc Olympique, Montreal, Canada

13 The Gorge Amphitheatre, Gorge, WA (Everything Always with Dom Dolla)

21 LIV Beach, Las Vegas, NV

27 Listen Out Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

28 Listen Out Perth, Perth, Australia

29 Listen Out Adelaide, Adelaide, Australia

OCTOBER

4 Listen Out Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand

5 Listen Out Brisbane, Brisbane, Australia

6 Listen Out Sydney, Sydney, Australia

11-12 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

NOVEMBER

8-10 EDC Orlando, Orlando, FL

22 LIV Nightclub, Las Vegas, NV

FEBRUARY 2025

22 Experts Only Tahoe, Lake Tahoe, NV