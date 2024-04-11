Jonas Brothers have rescheduled the Europe and UK leg of their headline tour

Jonas Brothers have rescheduled the European leg of their headline tour.
The trio – who released their latest project, ‘The Album’, last year – are currently playing a huge number of shows, with the group originally due to perform in the UK and Europe throughout May and June.
“We have shifted the European dates to later this year and that is only because we have some exciting projects that we are excited to share with you at a later point,” they explain. “Our European fans, we love you and can’t wait to see you. It’s been long overdue and we are so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall. So make sure to hold on to your tickets. We will have more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you. Thank you for all your support over all these years.”
The tour will now visit:
SEPTEMBER
9 – Belfast – SSE Arena
10 – Dublin – 2Arena
12 – Manchester – CO-OP Live
13 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro
15 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena
16 – London – The O2 Arena
17 – London – The O2 Arena
20 – Munich – Olymphiahalle
22 – Vienna – Stadthalle
24 – Milan – Forum
26 – Barcelona – Paulu Sant Jordi
28 – Lyon – LDLC Arena
29 – Zurich – Hallenstadion
OCTOBER
1 – Antwerp – Sportpaleis
2 – Cologne – Lanxess Arena
3 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome
6 – Oslo – Spektrum
8 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena
9 – Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena
13 – Paris – Accor Arena
15 – Prague – O2 Arena
16 – Krakow – Tauron Arena