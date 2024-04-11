Jonas Brothers have rescheduled the Europe and UK leg of their headline tour

Jonas Brothers have rescheduled the European leg of their headline tour.

The trio – who released their latest project, ‘The Album’, last year – are currently playing a huge number of shows, with the group originally due to perform in the UK and Europe throughout May and June.

“We have shifted the European dates to later this year and that is only because we have some exciting projects that we are excited to share with you at a later point,” they explain. “Our European fans, we love you and can’t wait to see you. It’s been long overdue and we are so excited to play these shows later this year in the fall. So make sure to hold on to your tickets. We will have more information to come, but we cannot wait to see you. Thank you for all your support over all these years.”

The tour will now visit:

SEPTEMBER

9 – Belfast – SSE Arena

10 – Dublin – 2Arena

12 – Manchester – CO-OP Live

13 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

15 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena

16 – London – The O2 Arena

17 – London – The O2 Arena

20 – Munich – Olymphiahalle

22 – Vienna – Stadthalle

24 – Milan – Forum

26 – Barcelona – Paulu Sant Jordi

28 – Lyon – LDLC Arena

29 – Zurich – Hallenstadion

OCTOBER

1 – Antwerp – Sportpaleis

2 – Cologne – Lanxess Arena

3 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

6 – Oslo – Spektrum

8 – Copenhagen – Royal Arena

9 – Hamburg – Barclaycard Arena

13 – Paris – Accor Arena

15 – Prague – O2 Arena

16 – Krakow – Tauron Arena