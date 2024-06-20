Jordana has shared a new single about true love, ‘We Get By’

Jordana has released a new single, ‘We Get By’.

The standalone track is billed as kicking off a new Laurel Canyon era for the 23-year-old, Maryland-raised and LA-based songwriter.

“‘We Get By’ is about true love,” says Jordana. “It’s about leaving any materialistic things behind and basking in the appreciation of the truest loving from a pure ground zero — whether that be with yourself or with someone else. We could leave everything we have and still be happy.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever settle on a specific sound,” she adds. “I’m just a chameleon.”

