Jorja Smith has announced a new album of reworkings, ‘falling or flying (reimagined)’

Jorja Smith has announced a new album of reworkings.

The effort features new versions of tracks from her latest full-length ‘falling or flying’, with ‘falling or flying (reimagined)’ set for release on 3rd May.

A press release explains: “On ‘falling or flying (reimagined)’, Jorja Smith is reminding herself (and us), that whether things are up or down, she’s very much in control. In fact, as she grows and holds herself, she’s fully thriving.”

Jorja has also unveiled the first of the reinterpreted tracks, ‘Greatest Gift (Reimagined)’ – check it out below. The project’s full tracklisting reads: