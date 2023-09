Jorja Smith has confirmed a series of intimate shows.

The news follows up on recent singles ‘Falling Or Flying’, ‘GO GO GO’, ‘Try Me’ and ‘Little Things’, with her new full-length set to arrive on 29th September.

The dates will take place in Birmingham, Manchester and London, with the specific venues still to be confirmed. Tickets go on general sale from Friday 22nd September.

NOVEMBER

07 Birmingham

09 Manchester

10 London