Jorja Smith is back with her optimistic new single ‘High’

The new track reflects on self-love and resilience.

Jorja Smith has released a new single, ‘High’.

Produced by her long-term collaborators DAMEDAME*, the track marks Smith’s first original music since her second album ‘falling or flying’, which was released in September 2023.

She says of the track: “High is a song I wrote about finding a friend within myself, even through the lows, you have to find the highs.”

Accompanying the single is a visualiser featuring a compilation of footage from Smith and fan submissions. The video, directed by Smith and Ivor Lawson-Adamah, showcases people celebrating and enjoying life.

Check it out below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding's new collaborative single 'Free' is out now
Music News
Sophie May has released her new 'Deep Sea Creatures' EP
Music News
Bow Anderson embraces failure with her anthemic new track 'Fail'
READ MORE