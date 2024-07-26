Jorja Smith is back with her optimistic new single ‘High’

Jorja Smith has released a new single, ‘High’.

Produced by her long-term collaborators DAMEDAME*, the track marks Smith’s first original music since her second album ‘falling or flying’, which was released in September 2023.

She says of the track: “High is a song I wrote about finding a friend within myself, even through the lows, you have to find the highs.”

Accompanying the single is a visualiser featuring a compilation of footage from Smith and fan submissions. The video, directed by Smith and Ivor Lawson-Adamah, showcases people celebrating and enjoying life.

Check it out below.