Jorja Smith has released a new video.

The clip for ‘Feelings (Feat. J Hus)’ stars Top Boy actor Jasmine Jobson, and it follows on from recent singles ‘Falling Or Flying’, ‘GO GO GO’, ‘Try Me’ and ‘Little Things’, all taken from her latest full-length ‘falling or flying’.

A press release explains: “Directed by British Director Femi Ladi, the video mirrors the old-age story of ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ – but this time with a twist.”

Check it out below.