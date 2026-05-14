Jorja Smith has enlisted AJ Tracey, Knucks and Nadia Rose for her ‘What’s Done Is Done’ video
Singer teams with producer P2J and director KC Locke for new release.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Singer teams with producer P2J and director KC Locke for new release.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Nine bonus tracks join remastered originals as 2010 album gets fresh vinyl treatment.
‘In The Stars’ is taken from the band’s newly announced album ‘Foreign Tongues’.
South Wales trio sign to Sumerian Records.