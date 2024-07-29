JPEGMAFIA announces new album ‘I Lay Down My Life For You’ with striking trailer

JPEGMAFIA has announced a new solo album ‘I Lay Down My Life For You’, set to be released in the coming week.

The Baltimore-based rapper recently unveiled two new singles, ‘don’t rely on other men’ and ‘Sin Miedo’, marking a return to the unpredictable style of their earlier work. This announcement follows their 2023 collaborative album with Danny Brown, ‘Scaring The Hoes’.

While details about ‘I Lay Down My Life For You’ remain limited, JPEGMAFIA has released a trailer for the album. Directed by Logan Fields, the video features slow-motion footage with a folk-horror aesthetic, reminiscent of ‘The Wicker Man’. The trailer’s cast includes Brooks Ginnan in what appears to be a cult leader role.

The trailer’s soundtrack showcases delicate psychedelic music, though it’s unclear whether this music will feature on the album itself.

This album announcement coincides with JPEGMAFIA’s recently revealed tour plans, which will see them performing alongside Jane Remover and RXK Nephew.