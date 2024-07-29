JPEGMAFIA announces new album ‘I Lay Down My Life For You’ with striking trailer

The new solo project follows his 2023 collaboration with Danny Brown and comes with a folk-horror inspired trailer.

JPEGMAFIA has announced a new solo album ‘I Lay Down My Life For You’, set to be released in the coming week.

The Baltimore-based rapper recently unveiled two new singles, ‘don’t rely on other men’ and ‘Sin Miedo’, marking a return to the unpredictable style of their earlier work. This announcement follows their 2023 collaborative album with Danny Brown, ‘Scaring The Hoes’.

While details about ‘I Lay Down My Life For You’ remain limited, JPEGMAFIA has released a trailer for the album. Directed by Logan Fields, the video features slow-motion footage with a folk-horror aesthetic, reminiscent of ‘The Wicker Man’. The trailer’s cast includes Brooks Ginnan in what appears to be a cult leader role.

The trailer’s soundtrack showcases delicate psychedelic music, though it’s unclear whether this music will feature on the album itself.

This album announcement coincides with JPEGMAFIA’s recently revealed tour plans, which will see them performing alongside Jane Remover and RXK Nephew.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Burna Boy announces surprise new album dropping tomorrow
Music News
Big Thief debut new line-up and unreleased songs at Project Pabst festival
Music News
Son Estrella Galicia is set to return to London this September with Coach Party and The New Eves
READ MORE