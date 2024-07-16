JPEGMAFIA has dropped his new track ‘SIN MIEDO’, and announced a UK tour

JPEGMAFIA has released his second single of 2024, ‘SIN MIEDO’.
The new track follows ‘don’t rely on other men’, which was his first solo single since 2021, and arrives ahead of his LAY DOWN MY LIFE world tour.
The global trek will begin in North America this August, followed by stops in the UK and Europe in early 2025, and concluding with dates in Australia and New Zealand.
The European and UK portion begins on 17th January 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden, and concludes on 6th February in Bristol, UK. The final leg in Australia and New Zealand runs from 26th February to 8th March 2025.
The dates in full read:
AUGUST
7 The Fox Theater, Pomona, USA
8 Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, USA
10 The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, USA
11 The Depot, Salt Lake City, USA
13 McDonald Theatre, Eugene, USA
15 The Showbox SoDo, Seattle, USA
16 Roseland Theater, Portland, USA
17 Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, Canada
19 Virginia Street Brewhouse, Reno, USA
20 The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, USA
23 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, USA
24 Marquee Theatre, Tempe, USA
27 Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, USA
29 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, USA
30 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, USA
31 White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs), Houston, USA
SEPTEMBER
3 Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, USA
5 Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh, USA
6 The Eastern, Atlanta, USA
7 The Beacham, Orlando, USA
10 The NorVa, Norfolk, USA
11 The Fillmore, Silver Springs, USA
13 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, USA
14 Terminal 5, New York, USA
15 Roadrunner, Boston, USA
17 Fete Music Hall, Providence, USA
19 Rebel, Toronto, Canada
20 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, USA
21 Radius, Chicago, USA
JANUARY
17 Hamburger Börs, Stockholm, Sweden
18 Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark
20 Huxley’s, Berlin, Germany
22 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy
24 NITSA @ Apolo, Barcelona, Spain
26 Elysee Monmartre, Paris, France
27 Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands
28 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium
30 Olympia, Dublin, Ireland
31 Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
FEBRUARY
2 Barrowland, Glasgow, UK
4 Roundhouse, London, UK
5 Chalk, Brighton, UK
6 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK
26 PowerStation, Auckland, New Zealand
28 Fortitude Music Hall (Intimate), Brisbane, Australia
MARCH
4 Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia
7 Timber Yard, Melbourne, Australia
8 Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle, Australia