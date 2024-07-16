JPEGMAFIA has dropped his new track ‘SIN MIEDO’, and announced a UK tour

JPEGMAFIA has released his second single of 2024, ‘SIN MIEDO’.

The new track follows ‘don’t rely on other men’, which was his first solo single since 2021, and arrives ahead of his LAY DOWN MY LIFE world tour.

The global trek will begin in North America this August, followed by stops in the UK and Europe in early 2025, and concluding with dates in Australia and New Zealand.

The European and UK portion begins on 17th January 2025 in Stockholm, Sweden, and concludes on 6th February in Bristol, UK. The final leg in Australia and New Zealand runs from 26th February to 8th March 2025.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

7 The Fox Theater, Pomona, USA

8 Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas, USA

10 The Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, USA

11 The Depot, Salt Lake City, USA

13 McDonald Theatre, Eugene, USA

15 The Showbox SoDo, Seattle, USA

16 Roseland Theater, Portland, USA

17 Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, Canada

19 Virginia Street Brewhouse, Reno, USA

20 The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, USA

23 Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, USA

24 Marquee Theatre, Tempe, USA

27 Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, USA

29 Southside Ballroom, Dallas, USA

30 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, USA

31 White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs), Houston, USA

SEPTEMBER

3 Revolution Live, Ft. Lauderdale, USA

5 Hopscotch Music Festival, Raleigh, USA

6 The Eastern, Atlanta, USA

7 The Beacham, Orlando, USA

10 The NorVa, Norfolk, USA

11 The Fillmore, Silver Springs, USA

13 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, USA

14 Terminal 5, New York, USA

15 Roadrunner, Boston, USA

17 Fete Music Hall, Providence, USA

19 Rebel, Toronto, Canada

20 Newport Music Hall, Columbus, USA

21 Radius, Chicago, USA

JANUARY

17 Hamburger Börs, Stockholm, Sweden

18 Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

20 Huxley’s, Berlin, Germany

22 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

24 NITSA @ Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

26 Elysee Monmartre, Paris, France

27 Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

28 Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

30 Olympia, Dublin, Ireland

31 Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

FEBRUARY

2 Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

4 Roundhouse, London, UK

5 Chalk, Brighton, UK

6 O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

26 PowerStation, Auckland, New Zealand

28 Fortitude Music Hall (Intimate), Brisbane, Australia

MARCH

4 Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia

7 Timber Yard, Melbourne, Australia

8 Metropolis Fremantle, Fremantle, Australia