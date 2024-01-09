Julia Holter has announced a new album, ‘Something In The Room She Moves’

She's also shared a new single, 'Spinning'.

Julia Holter has released a new single, ‘Spinning’.

Out now via Domino, the track follows on from ‘Sun Girl’, which recently marked the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and composer’s first material since 2018 album ‘Aviary’, and her score for Eliza Hittman’s 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

“It’s about being in the passionate state of making something: being in that moment, and what is that moment?” she explains of the track, which is from her upcoming new album ‘Something in the Room She Moves’, out 22nd March.

Check it out below.

