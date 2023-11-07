Julia Holter has released a new single, ‘Sun Girl’.

Out now via Domino, the track marks the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and composer’s 2018 album ‘Aviary’, and her score for Eliza Hittman’s 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

A press release explains: “Fragments of flute, field recordings, Yamaha CS-60, bagpipes, mellotron, drums, and fretless bass are interwoven to delirious and balmy effect, infusing the ludic drum programing and production style of Holter’s earliest recordings with a fresh vibrancy.”

Check it out below.