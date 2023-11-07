Julia Holter has released a new single, ‘Sun Girl’

'Sun Girl' comes via a video by the artist and animator Tammy Nguyễn.
Photo credit: Camille Blake

Julia Holter has released a new single, ‘Sun Girl’.

Out now via Domino, the track marks the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and composer’s 2018 album ‘Aviary’, and her score for Eliza Hittman’s 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

A press release explains: “Fragments of flute, field recordings, Yamaha CS-60, bagpipes, mellotron, drums, and fretless bass are interwoven to delirious and balmy effect, infusing the ludic drum programing and production style of Holter’s earliest recordings with a fresh vibrancy.”

Check it out below.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Features
Heartworms: "'May I Comply' is a bridge to the chaos that's yet to come"
Features
Corey Taylor: "This is how you do rock and metal when there's nothing holding you back"
Live Reviews
With unique venues, community and sheer ridiculousness, Iceland Airwaves 2023 is genuinely special
READ MORE