Julian Casablancas & The Voidz have released a new single, ‘All The Same’.

The track is accompanied by a special documentary episode of Rebekah Sherman-Myntti’s TOMORROW! titled NITE 4: DAY OF THE DEAD, which was filmed on the final night of the band’s four night residency at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre.

‘All The Same’ is also featured in the forthcoming film Drugstore June, which will be released on 23rd February.

A note from Voidz HQ reads:

“Once a month, amidst the grotesque grandeurs of of the empire, The Voidz, their entourage, and a select group of devotees convene in a spectacle that rivals the feasts of ancient kings.

“Wearing flowing gowns & togas, they drink the elixir of the vine, engage in lofty discourse spanning the realms of science, the body politic & human expression.

“Recently the topic turned to the age old question – Does the sacred art known as “the album” still hold sway over the covetous gaze of the body electric? Does it stir the quills of old and capture the fleeting attention of the people?

“Or if one packs the press release of a single track (surrounded by enough other accouterments), does it elicit the same anticipation and excitement?

“A wager among the titans ensued, marked by the exchange of crypto, and now dear reader, this is where you find yourself as part of the discourse….. what say you?”

Check out the track below.