Julien Baker has announced a new three-night live residency at London’s EartH

Julien Baker has announced a new live residency at London’s EartH.

The dates follow a North American run which will mark her first solo shows since the Wild Hearts tour wound up in August 2022.

Taking place in November, the stint features her only shows in the UK or Europe in 2024. Tickets go on sale from Friday 21st June.

The details are:

SEPTEMBER

23 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

24 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

25 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

27 Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

28 All Things Go Music Festival – Columbia, MD

29 All Things Go Music Festival – Forest Hills, NY

OCTOBER

1 The Concert Hall – Toronto, ON

2 The Concert Hall – Toronto, ON

21 Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

22 Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

23 Bimbo’s 365 Club – San Francisco, CA

25 The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA

26 The Bellwether – Los Angeles, CA

NOVEMBER

19 EartH – London, UK

20 EartH – London, UK

21 EartH – London, UK