BTS’ Jungkook teases mysterious cinema project ‘I Am Still’

BTS singer Jungkook has teased a new project titled ‘I Am Still’, set to release in cinemas soon.

The K-pop star shared a cryptic image on BTS’ socials on 12th July, featuring the text “I Am Still” along with the caption “coming soon to cinemas”. While the exact format of the project remains unspecified by Big Hit Music, speculation suggests it could be a documentary following Jungkook’s solo career.

This announcement follows Jungkook’s November 2023 appearance on bandmate Suga’s show ‘Suchwita’, where he mentioned he was in the process of filming a documentary. Fans are now connecting this revelation to the newly teased ‘I Am Still’ project.

Jungkook launched his solo career in July 2023 with the single ‘Seven’, featuring American rapper Latto. He followed this with ‘3D’, a collaboration with Jack Harlow, in September. November 2023 saw the release of his solo album ‘Golden’, led by the single ‘Standing Next To You’.

Currently serving his mandatory military service since December 2023, Jungkook recently released ‘Never Let Go’, a fan-dedicated single as part of BTS’ annual Festa celebrations.

In related news, Disney+ has released the first trailer for ‘Are You Sure?!’, a reality show following Jungkook and fellow BTS member Jimin as they travel across the US, South Korea’s Jeju Island, and Sapporo in Japan. The show is set to premiere later this month.