Jungle and Rema have both signed up to perform at this year’s BRITs ceremony

The BRITs have announced a couple more acts for this year’s ceremony.

Jungle, who are up for Group of the Year, and Rema, nominated for International Song of the Year, are confirmed to perform on the night, joining the already-announced, Kylie, Dua Lipa and RAYE.

Jungle comment: “It’s an honour for us to be asked to perform at this year’s BRIT Awards. We’re really excited to be part of such an amazing showcase for British music.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, 2nd March, at The O2 in London, and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

Other artists nominated for awards include Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred again.., Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift, and Young Fathers.