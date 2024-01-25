Justice have announced a new album, ‘Hyperdrama’, and teamed up with Tame Impala for a new single

Justice have announced their brand new album ‘Hyperdrama’, set for release on 26th April through Ed Banger Records / Because Music.

They’ve also shared two new singles from ‘Hyperdrama’: ‘One Night/All Night’ starring Tame Impala and ‘Generator’.

Regarding ‘One Night/All Night’, Justice explain, “We wanted this track to sound as if a dark/techno iteration of Justice had found a sample of a disco iteration of Kevin Parker… This song oscillates between pure electronic music and pure disco but you never really get the two at the same time. This very idea of switching instantly from a genre to another within a song runs through the whole record, and is maybe showcased the clearest in ‘One Night/All Night’.”

On ‘Generator’, they add, “To us, this one sounds like ‘Getaway’ by the Salsoul Orchestra, but with gabber and classic 90s hardcore techno sounds… In ‘Hyperdrama’, we make them coexist, but not in a peaceful way. We like this idea of making them fight a bit for attention.”

The official video for ‘One Night/All Night’ features a visual journey inside the iconic cross symbol of Justice, as described by director Anton Tammi: “I suggested to them that what if we dive in? What if their music video was a journey inside the cross?… A strange and experimental object that looks like rave lighting inside human lungs and strobe light around a human heart.”

Justice are also confirmed to perform at this year’s Coachella Festival, which will premiere their new live show. Additional live dates include Festival Vaivén in Mexico, Primavera Sound in Spain, We Love Green in France, and several other festivals across Europe.