Justin Timberlake has shared a new single, ‘Selfish’

Justin Timberlake has released his new single ‘Selfish’, his first solo music since his 2018 album ‘Man of the Woods’.

The pop-infused track was written by Timberlake, Louis Bell, Cirkut, Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen, and produced by Timberlake, Bell, and Cirkut.

The music video for ‘Selfish’, directed by Bradley J. Calder, provides a behind-the-scenes look at the production process, offering a glimpse into Timberlake’s life as an artist.

In addition to the single, Timberlake has announced his sixth studio album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’, set to be released on March 15th.

Timberlake is also set to return to the stage as the musical guest on the January 27 episode of Saturday Night Live, marking his first appearance on the show since December 2013. Timberlake reunited with his former *NSync bandmates for the song ‘Better Place’ last year, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. He also recently announced a one-night-only concert in New York City, with free tickets available to fans.