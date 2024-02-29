Justin Timberlake has added a second London show to his UK tour

His sixth studio album, 'Everything I Thought It Was', is set for release in March.

Justin Timberlake has announced a new date for the UK leg of his headline tour.

The news follows on from his recently-released new single ‘Selfish’, his first solo music since his 2018 album ‘Man of the Woods’, which is taken from sixth studio album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’, set to be released on 15th March.

The tour will now visit:

AUGUST
07 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
08 Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
11 London, UK – The O2
12 London, UK – The O2 – NEW DATE

Tickets go on general sale from 1st March.

