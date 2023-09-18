K.Flay has shared a video for her “powerful” new single, ‘Punisher’

K.Flay has shared a new video for ‘Punisher’.

It’s a cut from her just-released fifth album ‘MONO’, which came out on Friday, 15th September via Giant Music.

“Sometimes I love songs where there’s not a lot of mystery,” she says. “You play it loud and it feels extremely good; it makes you feel tough and powerful—and powerful in a way that’s generative rather than oppressive, like a power plant or pedalling a bike.”

Check it out below, and catch K.Flay on tour in Europe and the UK until early October.