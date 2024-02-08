Kacey Musgraves has announced her new album, ‘Deeper Well’

The announcement comes alongside the release of the title track from the record.

Kacey Musgraves has announced her new album ‘Deeper Well’, set to be released on 15th March.

Alongside the announcement she also shared her latest single, the title track from the record.

“Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction.  What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure,” Kacey explains. “You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.” 

The full album track listing reads:

1. Cardinal 
2. Deeper Well 
3. Too Good to be True 
4. Moving Out 
5. Giver / Taker 
6. Sway 
7. Dinner with Friends
8. Heart of the Woods 
9. Jade Green 
10. The Architect 
11. Lonely Millionaire 
12. Heaven Is 
13. Anime Eyes 
14. Nothing to be Scared Of

This will be her sixth studio album, and follows ‘Star Crossed’ which was released in 2021.

You can check out the title track from ‘Deeper Well’ below.

