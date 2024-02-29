Kacey Musgraves has announced a new world tour, including a few UK shows

Kacey's new album is due in March.
Kacey Musgraves has announced a new headline tour.

The dates are in support of her new album ‘Deeper Well’, set to be released on 15th March, and include four nights in the UK.

“Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction.  What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure,” Kacey says of her new material. “You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

The UK leg of the tour will visit:

MAY
09 Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy Glasgow
11 Manchester, UK @ 02 Apollo Manchester
13 Wolverhampton, UK @ The Civic at The Halls
14 London, UK @ Roundhouse

