KAETO has announced her debut mixtape ‘Intro’ and shared new single ‘U R Mine’

KAETO has unveiled her new single ‘U R MINE’ and announced details of her debut mixtape ‘INTRO’, set for release on 20th September via Polydor Records.

‘U R MINE’ is one of eight tracks that will feature on ‘INTRO’, alongside her recent single ‘HERO’. The mixtape, produced by KAETO and Mathias Wang (aka Junkmail), will be available on black vinyl.

KAETO shared her thoughts on ‘U R MINE’, explaining: “This song was made by Mathi and myself and is one of my favourite songs we have written. He is so talented and I am really excited to share the rest of our project later this year. The song itself is a love letter to the body and its right to exist without the burden of what it ought to look like to everyone else. I’ve spent so much time punishing and shaming my body so it was really freeing to write about my gratitude for my body and how all of its parts together keep me moving and experiencing my life. In essence, it’s about reclaiming your body, stealing it away from the shapes it’s told to form and just accepting it for what it is: a wonderful and beautiful home deserving of being looked after.”

The London-based artist also commented on the accompanying video: “My best friend Maddy features in the video. She is a truly incredible and special person. I wanted to capture the feeling that you have as a child before the onset of body image burdens when you’re able to just use your body as a vessel. The rest of the team was made up of my other incredibly talented friends: Maisy Banks, Reuben Davies Lindley, Dan Breuer, Sal Redpath and Joe Gollifer. It was such a hilarious day.”