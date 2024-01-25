Kamal. has released a new single, ‘still a little something’.

The track delves into the complexities of revisiting past relationships, capturing the emotional turmoil of encountering an ex-partner and the uncertainty of lingering feelings.

Kamal. describes the single as a reflection on “stumbling across your ex on a night out and wondering whether you still share a love.” He adds, “It reflects the intensity of being in close proximity to someone you have strong feelings for, but not knowing whether or not they are requited.”

The track follows his previous single, ‘kerosene’ and project ‘so here you are, drowning’. You can check it out below.