Kamal. has released a heartfelt new single, ‘mother i’m sorry’

Kamal. has released his new single ‘mother i’m sorry’.

The track follows on from the North-West London artist’s recent drop ‘hurt people’, and was written about intrusive thoughts. It lands alongside an amazing visual filmed in a mirror maze last month (May).

A press release explains: “Kamal.’s distinctive voice, paired with minimalist yet powerful production, record in LA with Beach Noise (Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Bakaar), creates a raw and intimate listening experience that is sure to resonate with listeners.”

Check it out below.