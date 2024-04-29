Kamasi Washington has released a new track ‘Get Lit’, from upcoming album ‘Fearless Movement’

Kamasi Washington has released a new track, ‘Get Lit’, featuring funk legend George Clinton and rapper D Smoke.

The song is a part of his new album ‘Fearless Movement’, which is set for release this coming Friday, May 3rd, via Young.

‘Fearless Movement’ is described by Washington as his dance album, though he clarifies that it’s not dance in the traditional sense. “It’s not literal,” he explains. “Dance is movement and expression, and in a way it’s the same thing as music—expressing your spirit through your body. That’s what this album is pushing.”

The new album marks a shift in Washington’s musical exploration, focusing more on terrestrial experiences, influenced significantly by the birth of his first child. “Being a father means the horizon of your life all of a sudden shows up,” Washington reflects. “My mortality became more apparent to me, but also my immortality—realizing that my daughter is going to live on and see things that I’m never going to see. I had to become comfortable with this, and that affected the music that I was making.”

‘Fearless Movement’ will feature an array of collaborators, including André 3000 on flute, and vocal contributions from George Clinton, BJ The Chicago Kid, D Smoke, and Taj and Ras Austin of Coast Contra.

In addition to the album release, Washington is set to embark on an extensive North American tour starting May 4 at New York’s Beacon Theatre. The tour includes stops at festivals like as the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, co-curated with Herbie Hancock, and the Newport Jazz Festival. A European tour is slated for the fall.

The dates in full read:

May

4 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

5 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

7 Toronto, ON – History

8 Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage

9 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

10 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

11 St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater

12 Omaha, NB – Slowdown

14 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

15 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

16 San Antonio, TX – Empire Theater

17 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

30 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre

31 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

June

1 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

2 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

5 Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

6 Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

7 San Francisco, CA – Warfield

8 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

9 Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

11 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

16 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest

July

31 Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

August

2 Newport, RI – Newport Jazz Festival

October

3 Rome, IT – Roma Jazz Festival / Parco Della Musica

4 Milan, IT – JAZZMI / Alcatraz

6 Barcelona, ES – Barcelona Jazz Festival / Razzmatazz

7 Madrid, ES – La Riviera

9 Lisbon, PT – Coliseu

10 Porto, PT – Hard Club

12 Bordeaux, FR – Rocher de Palmer

13 Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel

15 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

16 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

17 Cardiff, UK – The Great Hall

20 Gateshead, UK – The Glasshouse

21 Leeds, UK – Project House

22 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom

23 Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre

28 Brussels, BE – Bozar

29 Zurich, CH – X-TRA

31 Lausanne, CH – Jazz Onze+ / Les Docks

November

1 Bologna, IT – Estragon Club

3 Warsaw, PL – Stodola

4 Krakow, PL – Klub Studio

5 Brno, CZ – JAZZFESTBRNO / Sono Centrum

6 Munich, DE – Theaterfabrik

7 Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

9 Groningen, NL – Rockit / De Oosterpoort

10 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

11 Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

13 Berlin, DE – Theater des Westens

15 Stockholm, SE – Fållan

16 Malmo, SE – Moriska Paviljongen

17 Oslo, NO – Den Norske Opera