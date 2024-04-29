Kamasi Washington has released a new track ‘Get Lit’, from upcoming album ‘Fearless Movement’

Kamasi Washington has released a new track, ‘Get Lit’, featuring funk legend George Clinton and rapper D Smoke.
The song is a part of his new album ‘Fearless Movement’, which is set for release this coming Friday, May 3rd, via Young.
‘Fearless Movement’ is described by Washington as his dance album, though he clarifies that it’s not dance in the traditional sense. “It’s not literal,” he explains. “Dance is movement and expression, and in a way it’s the same thing as music—expressing your spirit through your body. That’s what this album is pushing.”
The new album marks a shift in Washington’s musical exploration, focusing more on terrestrial experiences, influenced significantly by the birth of his first child. “Being a father means the horizon of your life all of a sudden shows up,” Washington reflects. “My mortality became more apparent to me, but also my immortality—realizing that my daughter is going to live on and see things that I’m never going to see. I had to become comfortable with this, and that affected the music that I was making.”
‘Fearless Movement’ will feature an array of collaborators, including André 3000 on flute, and vocal contributions from George Clinton, BJ The Chicago Kid, D Smoke, and Taj and Ras Austin of Coast Contra.
In addition to the album release, Washington is set to embark on an extensive North American tour starting May 4 at New York’s Beacon Theatre. The tour includes stops at festivals like as the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival, co-curated with Herbie Hancock, and the Newport Jazz Festival. A European tour is slated for the fall.
The dates in full read:
May
4 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
5 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
7 Toronto, ON – History
8 Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage
9 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
10 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
11 St. Paul, MN – Fitzgerald Theater
12 Omaha, NB – Slowdown
14 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
15 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
16 San Antonio, TX – Empire Theater
17 Austin, TX – Empire Garage
30 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre
31 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
June
1 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
2 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
5 Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
6 Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre
7 San Francisco, CA – Warfield
8 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
9 Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
11 Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center
16 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest
July
31 Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
August
2 Newport, RI – Newport Jazz Festival
October
3 Rome, IT – Roma Jazz Festival / Parco Della Musica
4 Milan, IT – JAZZMI / Alcatraz
6 Barcelona, ES – Barcelona Jazz Festival / Razzmatazz
7 Madrid, ES – La Riviera
9 Lisbon, PT – Coliseu
10 Porto, PT – Hard Club
12 Bordeaux, FR – Rocher de Palmer
13 Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel
15 Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
16 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
17 Cardiff, UK – The Great Hall
20 Gateshead, UK – The Glasshouse
21 Leeds, UK – Project House
22 Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom
23 Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre
28 Brussels, BE – Bozar
29 Zurich, CH – X-TRA
31 Lausanne, CH – Jazz Onze+ / Les Docks
November
1 Bologna, IT – Estragon Club
3 Warsaw, PL – Stodola
4 Krakow, PL – Klub Studio
5 Brno, CZ – JAZZFESTBRNO / Sono Centrum
6 Munich, DE – Theaterfabrik
7 Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
9 Groningen, NL – Rockit / De Oosterpoort
10 Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
11 Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg
13 Berlin, DE – Theater des Westens
15 Stockholm, SE – Fållan
16 Malmo, SE – Moriska Paviljongen
17 Oslo, NO – Den Norske Opera