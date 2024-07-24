Karen O and Danger Mouse are back with a new single, ‘Super Breath’, and deluxe album reissue

The pair's new track precedes a deluxe reissue of their 2019 album.
Photo Credit: Eliot Lee Hazel

Karen O and Danger Mouse have released ‘Super Breath’.

Their first new material since their 2019 album ‘Lux Prima’, the track was co-written and produced by both artists and features Karen O singing about unfulfilled love.

Alongside the new single, the duo have announced a reissue of ‘Lux Prima’, set for release on 20th September. The reissue will include a 7″ vinyl featuring ‘Super Breath’ on the A-side and a cover of Lou Reed’s ‘Perfect Day’ on the B-side.

Additionally, the new edition will come with a 16-page booklet documenting the ‘Encounter With Lux Prima’ immersive listening event held at Los Angeles’s Marciano Arts Foundation.

