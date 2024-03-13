Kate Nash has announced her new album, ‘9 Sad Symphonies’

Check out single 'Millions Of Heartbeats' now.
Photo Credit: Alice Baxley

Kate Nash has announced her new album, ‘9 Sad Symphonies’.

The full-length – which follows on from 2018’s ‘Yesterday Was Forever’ – is set for release on 21st June via Kill Rock Stars, preceded by new single ‘Millions Of Heartbeats’.

“‘Millions of Heartbeats’ is a song about losing your spark,” Kate explains. “It can be difficult to find hope in a world that’s constantly bombarding you with bad news, chaos and capitalism. It’s scary when you lose that spark and can’t lift yourself out of a pit. It can feel like that light you once had might never come back. The button to the song is that there’s millions of heartbeats on this planet and that’s the reason we have to try. All we have right now is earth and each other. And that’s actually a lot. So just keep trying.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. Millions Of Heartbeats
  2. Misery
  3. Wasteman
  4. Abandoned
  5. Horsie
  6. My Bile
  7. These Feelings
  8. Space Odyssey 2001
  9. Ray
  10. Vampyre
