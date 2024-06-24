Kate Nash has announced new UK and EU tour dates

Kate Nash has announced a run of UK and EU tour dates in support of her latest album, ‘9 Sad Symphonies’, which is out now via Kill Rock Stars.

The newly announced shows include a stop at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town in 2025, in addition to her previously sold-out show at KOKO on 28 November.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on general sale Wednesday, 26th June, with the O2 Forum venue presale running from today (24th June) until Wednesday, 26th June. Fans can head to www.katenash.com for links to tickets.

The dates in full read:

2024 UK & EU DATES

NOVEMBER

21 Oran Mor, Glasgow, UK

22 Northumbria Uni Domain, Newcastle, UK

25 Beckett University, Leeds, UK

26 New Century Hall, Manchester, UK

28 KOKO, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

29 Chalk, Brighton, UK

DECEMBER

5 TivoliVredenburg (Pandora), Utrecht, Netherlands

6 Die Botschaft, Osnabrück, Germany

7 Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany

9 Kantine, Cologne, Germany

10 L’Alhambra, Paris, France

17 Limelight 1, Belfast, UK

18 Academy, Dublin, Ireland

2025 UK DATES

APRIL

9 O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK