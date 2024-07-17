MUNA’s Katie Gavin has announced her debut solo single, ‘Aftertaste’

Katie Gavin, lead vocalist of MUNA, is set to release her debut solo single ‘Aftertaste’ later this month (23 July 2024).

The singer has been teasing news over recent days, before sharing snippets of the track on TikTok ahead of its release. This marks Gavin’s first solo venture outside of MUNA, who have also been working on their fourth studio album.

The band, consisting of Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson, have also been publishing their podcast, ‘Gayotic’. Their forthcoming album will follow 2022’s self-titled third LP.

MUNA recently released a live album titled ‘Live at The Greek’, capturing their performance at the Los Angeles venue. The band also shared standalone single ‘One That Got Away’ last year.

You can check out a teaser for ‘Aftertaste’ below.