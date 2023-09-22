Katie Gregson-Macleod has announced a new EP with teaser track ‘Guestlist’

Katie Gregson-Macleod is has released a new single, ‘Guestlist‘.

Following on from recent drop ‘Your Ex’, it comes with news of a new EP, with ‘BIG RED’ set to be released on 13th October.

“‘Guestlist’ is at its core a song about my imagination spiralling in the face of a lack of communication,” she explains.

Check out the new single below, and catch Katie on tour later this year:

NOVEMBER

28 IRELAND – DUBLIN – The GRAND SOCIAL

30 SCOTLAND – EDINBURGH – MASH HOUSE

DECEMBER

3 SCOTLAND – GLASGOW – KING TUT’S

4 UK – MANCHESTER – DEF INSTITUTE

5 UK – BIRMINGHAM – HARE & HOUSES 2

7 UK – LONDON – TABERNACLE

9 NETHERLANDS – AMSETERDAM – BITTERZOET

10 FRANCE – PARIS – LA BOULE NOIRE