Katie Malco returns with a new single, ‘Fatal Attraction’, featuring Laura Stevenson

Katie Malco has returned with her first new single in four years, ‘Fatal Attraction’, featuring US artist Laura Stevenson. The track marks the beginning of a series of singles planned for 2024, each featuring guest appearances from female and non-binary artists.

‘Fatal Attraction’ draws inspiration from the 1987 film of the same name, exploring themes of new relationships, societal double standards, and self-reflection.

Malco shared her thoughts on the song’s inspiration, saying: “I lived alone throughout lockdown and became quite obsessed with erotic thrillers. I have a monthly newsletter where I do a rambling deep dive on a classic / weird movie each month, so I guess I’m into leftfield / cult movies in general. However, the erotic thriller is such a strange genre of movie, and one that could only ever have existed in the era it did. I watched basically every movie starring Michael Douglas, including the most classic of all the erotic thrillers – Fatal Attraction.”

She continued: “Strangely, I realised that Fatal Attraction might be one of the most relatable movies I’ve ever seen. The scariest and most gripping parts are in the intense rage felt at the hands of selfish and careless behaviour and the self-loathing that comes with it. It almost becomes an analogy of society at large, where the men always seem to get away with it, and nobody else does. Boiling bunnies and stalking aside, you could liken Glen Close’s character to the entire non-male population, fighting to be heard and to be equal.”

Addressing the song’s themes further, Malco added: “A local BBC review once said that I was ‘a woman scorned’ – for a song I wrote and released when I was a teenager. I thought it was such an odd way to frame somebody’s pain, especially somebody so young, and it’s a phrase only ever applied to a woman. You’ve never heard of ‘a man scorned’.”

The single was recorded between Malco’s tours in the UK, US, and Europe. Laura Stevenson, who contributed vocals to the track, commented on their collaboration: “Katie and I toured together in the UK, and then I asked her to support on my 2023 US tour celebrating 10 years of my album Wheel. She was recording new music at the time, and we had been performing her song ‘Brooklyn’ together at the shows during her set, so we figured out some harmonies on her new song Fatal Attraction and recorded my vocals on the track whilst on the road. We first met when we played the same showcase at SXSW and struck up a conversation in the bathroom of all places. And here we are, two tours and a song later…”