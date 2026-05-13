Spanning 28 dates across four territories, KATSEYE's newly revealed 'WILDWORLD' tour will see the group head out across the UK, mainland Europe, North America and Mexico throughout autumn 2026.



Things kick off in Dublin at the 3Arena, before the European itinerary moves through London, Manchester, Paris, Amsterdam, Cologne, Antwerp and Copenhagen. Following a break, the North American stretch picks up in Miami, taking in Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington DC, Belmont Park, Boston, Montreal, Hamilton, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin, Dallas, Las Vegas, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles and Phoenix, with the final show landing at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City.



Supporting the run is third EP 'WILD', which follows on from 2025's Grammy-nominated 'BEAUTIFUL CHAOS'. Released through HYBE x Geffen Records on 14th August, the EP arrives the same day the group are booked to appear on the Citi Concert Series on TODAY.



Pre-sale access begins on 20th May, with paid Weverse membership holders able to grab tickets from 11:00am local time, ahead of the Katseye.World pre-sale at 3:00pm local time. Those interested in the UK and European shows can also unlock presale access by pre-ordering 'WILD' or signing up directly, with that window opening between 3:00pm and 10:00pm local time on the same day. Further pre-sales follow across the week before general on-sale lands on 21st May at 3:00pm local time via Ticketmaster and Katseye.World. VIP packages go live on 21st May, sold through the KATSEYE Weverse Shop (EU, UK, MX, CA) and the group's Official Store in the US.