Katy J Pearson has announced her new album, ‘Someday, Now’

It's teased by new single 'Those Goodbyes'.
Photo credit: Seren Carys

Katy J Pearson has announced her new album.

Her third full-length, ‘Someday, Now’ will be released on 20th September, teased by new single ‘Those Goodbyes’.

She says of the track: “It’s funny, I used to feel like I had to go high for people to hear the vulnerability, but actually, singing in your natural range and being relaxed in it — I think there’s something a lot more vulnerable about that.”

Katy will preview songs from the record at a couple of gigs this month in London (29th May) and Bristol (31st), with a special one-off band of musicians who also worked on the release.

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

1.   Those Goodbyes
2.   Save Me
3.   It’s Mine Now
4.   Maybe
5.   Grand Final
6.   Long Range Driver
7.   Constant
8.   Someday
9.   Siren Song
10. Sky

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Been Stellar have shared a new taster from their upcoming debut album - check out 'Pumpkin'
Music News
Alfie Templeman has shared a new single inspired by starting a new chapter, 'Beckham'
Music News
Jack Garratt is going to release a new live album this summer
READ MORE