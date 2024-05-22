Katy J Pearson has announced her new album, ‘Someday, Now’

Katy J Pearson has announced her new album.
Her third full-length, ‘Someday, Now’ will be released on 20th September, teased by new single ‘Those Goodbyes’.
She says of the track: “It’s funny, I used to feel like I had to go high for people to hear the vulnerability, but actually, singing in your natural range and being relaxed in it — I think there’s something a lot more vulnerable about that.”
Katy will preview songs from the record at a couple of gigs this month in London (29th May) and Bristol (31st), with a special one-off band of musicians who also worked on the release.
Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:
1. Those Goodbyes
2. Save Me
3. It’s Mine Now
4. Maybe
5. Grand Final
6. Long Range Driver
7. Constant
8. Someday
9. Siren Song
10. Sky