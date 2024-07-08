Katy J Pearson unveils new single ‘Sky’ ahead of third album release

Katy J Pearson has unveiled ‘Sky’, the second single from her forthcoming third album ‘Someday, Now’.

“It really feels like me saying to myself look how far I’ve come, I deserve to be here,” she explains. “I’ve always been shy of taking up space. Now I’m like hang on, this is my third record! I’m still doing this, I got to work with an incredible producer, and a hand-picked band of the most fantastic musicians, who all wanted to make this with me — and I’ve come out with something that I think is my best work so far.”

Set for release on 20th September via Heavenly Recordings, ‘Someday, Now’ marks Pearson’s latest full-length offering. She’s also set to embark on a UK tour this winter, with a headline show at London’s KOKO scheduled for February 2025. Additionally, she has been announced as the main support act for The Last Dinner Party’s European tour dates in October and November of this year.