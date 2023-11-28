Katy Kirby has released a “slow-danceable, semi-sweet love song” from her upcoming new album

Katy Kirby has released a new single from her upcoming album.

Recently signed to ANTI- Records, ‘Party Of The Century’ follows on from recent drop ‘Cubic Zirconia’, with both appearing on ‘Blue Raspberry’, due for release on 26th January.

“I wrote ‘Party of the Century’ on FaceTime with my friend Christian Lee Hutson, just kinda haphazardly sending lyrics we’d saved in our respective notes,” she explains. “It turned into a sort of slow-danceable, semi-sweet love song about seeking connection when it feels like the chaos is probably never going to stop. It’s kind of also about physics and anti-natalism, and climate change, and also how much we love our friends. When we recorded it, I asked my band to try to make it sound like an Ed Sheeran song, which they refused to do.”

Check it out below.