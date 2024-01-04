Katy Kirby takes inspiration from gory relationship breakdowns for her new single, ‘Hand To Hand’

Katy Kirby has released a new single from her upcoming album.

Recently signed to ANTI- Records, ‘Hand To Hand’ follows on from recent drops ‘Party Of The Century’ and ‘Cubic Zirconia’, with all appearing on ‘Blue Raspberry’, due for release on 26th January.

“I wrote this at a moment I was witnessing the gory breakdown of several relationships/couples all at the same time,” she explains. “I don’t really want to invoke the word ‘heteropessimism’ here, but I guess it’s about something like it, or just about commitment in general. It all seems like such an incredibly risky idea? I’m feeling less dark about it these days but I also fell in love with someone recently, so have tried to think about it less.”

Check it out below.