Katy Kirby has released a new single ahead of her upcoming tour – check out ode to low-level suffering, ‘Headlights’

Katy Kirby has released a new single ahead of her upcoming tour.
Recently signed to ANTI- Records, the dates are in support of her latest album ‘Blue Raspberry’. To celebrate the run, she’s dropped new track ‘Headlights’.
“‘Headlights’ isn’t as open-hearted as any of the songs that ended up on Blue Raspberry,” Kirby explains. “We could call it an ode to the cumulative, low-level suffering that accompanies all human life. Or we could just say that it’s kind of a bratty little ballad about being fucking tired, you know?”
The tour will visit:
JUNE
4 Hamburg, DE – Bahnhof Pauli
5 Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain
7 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret
8 Brussels, BE – Botanique
9 Paris, FR – Badaboum
11 London, UK – Moth Club
12 Manchester, UK – Yes (Basement)
13 Glasgow, UK – Broadcast
14 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
15 Brighton, UK – DUST