Katy Kirby has released a new single ahead of her upcoming tour – check out ode to low-level suffering, ‘Headlights’

Katy Kirby has released a new single ahead of her upcoming tour.

Recently signed to ANTI- Records, the dates are in support of her latest album ‘Blue Raspberry’. To celebrate the run, she’s dropped new track ‘Headlights’.

“‘Headlights’ isn’t as open-hearted as any of the songs that ended up on Blue Raspberry,” Kirby explains. “We could call it an ode to the cumulative, low-level suffering that accompanies all human life. Or we could just say that it’s kind of a bratty little ballad about being fucking tired, you know?”

The tour will visit:

JUNE

4 Hamburg, DE – Bahnhof Pauli

5 Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain

7 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret

8 Brussels, BE – Botanique

9 Paris, FR – Badaboum

11 London, UK – Moth Club

12 Manchester, UK – Yes (Basement)

13 Glasgow, UK – Broadcast

14 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

15 Brighton, UK – DUST