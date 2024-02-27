Katy Kirby has confirmed a new spring tour of the UK and Europe

Her new album is out now.

Katy Kirby has announced a new tour.

Recently signed to ANTI- Records, the dates are in support of her latest album ‘Blue Raspberry’, which arrived in January. Tickets go on-sale at 10am GMT on Friday 1st March.

The details are:

JUNE
4 Hamburg, DE – Bahnhof Pauli
5 Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain
7 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret
8 Brussels, BE – Botanique
9 Paris, FR – Badaboum
11 London, UK – Moth Club
12 Manchester, UK – Yes (Basement)
13 Glasgow, UK – Broadcast
14 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
15 Brighton, UK – DUST

