Katy Kirby has confirmed a new spring tour of the UK and Europe

Katy Kirby has announced a new tour.
Recently signed to ANTI- Records, the dates are in support of her latest album ‘Blue Raspberry’, which arrived in January. Tickets go on-sale at 10am GMT on Friday 1st March.
The details are:
JUNE
4 Hamburg, DE – Bahnhof Pauli
5 Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain
7 Hilvarenbeek, NL – Best Kept Secret
8 Brussels, BE – Botanique
9 Paris, FR – Badaboum
11 London, UK – Moth Club
12 Manchester, UK – Yes (Basement)
13 Glasgow, UK – Broadcast
14 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club
15 Brighton, UK – DUST