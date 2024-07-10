Katy Perry has announced her new album, ‘143’

Katy Perry has announced her sixth studio album, ‘143’, set for release on 20th September via Capitol Records.

The pop star’s new record follows 2020’s ‘Smile’ and will be preceded by lead single ‘Woman’s World’. The track was co-written with Chloe Angelides and producers Dr. Luke , Vaughn Oliver, Aaron Joseph, and Rocco Did It Again!.

Speaking about the album, Perry said: “I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message.”

The official video for ‘Woman’s World’, directed by Charlotte Rutherford, will be released alongside the track on 11th July at 4:00 PM PT. It will make its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, mtvU, MTV’s Biggest Pop, and the Paramount+ Times Square billboards.