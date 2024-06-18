Katy Perry has announced a new single, ‘Woman’s World’

Katy Perry is set to release a new single titled ‘Woman’s World’.

This track introduces a fresh chapter for the ‘Roar’ singer and is set to debut on Thursday, July 11th at 12am BST, 7pm ET, and 4pm PST, with its music video following the next day. ‘Woman’s World’ is the lead single from Perry’s upcoming album. The cover art, featuring Perry in a white bikini and thigh-high robotic boots, was shot by British photographer Jack Bridgland.

WOMAN’S WORLD

SONG JULY 11

VIDEO JULY 12

PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER

GET READY TO POP OFF https://t.co/ecwNHEaVqu pic.twitter.com/WGbJSTjfxl — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 17, 2024

The anticipation for this new era began last month when Perry updated her profile picture and hinted at new music during an American Idol event, discussing “one of [her] biggest songs that has yet to come out.”