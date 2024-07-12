Katy Perry has released a new single, ‘Woman’s World’

Katy Perry has released her new single ‘Woman’s World’ along with an accompanying music video.

The track, which Perry has been teasing for several weeks, was unveiled today (12th July), and is taken from her new full-length ‘143’.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” Katy explains.

Earlier this week, Perry revealed details of her forthcoming album, set for release on 20th September. The cover, which the singer shared on her social media accounts, depicts Perry suspended in a swirling portal of pink and blue.

Check out the single below.